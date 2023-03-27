Stormers coach John Dobson believes his team’s fightback against Leinster in Ireland has “battle hardened” them to beat Harlequins in their Champions Cup knockout clash at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday (kickoff 4pm).
A Springbok-packed Stormers let a 17-point lead slip in Friday’s top-of-the-table URC clash in Dublin, before a late try from fullback Clayton Blommetjies secured a 22-22 draw for the defending champions with the unbeaten log leaders.
Dobson, who is also thankful to report no major injury concerns, must now prepare his span to face English Premiership side Harlequins in the first-ever European last-16 showdown innie Kaap.
He says: “Our first job [against Leinster] was getting ready for Harlequins – being battle hardened as a team – and the second thing was to learn a bit more about conditions [in Dublin].
“Most importantly it was about making sure we were ready for Harlequins, and it looks like we’re going to be.”
The Stormers had a couple of good opportunities to seal a rare win in Dublin in the second half, but Dobbo adds: “We got two points and a draw and are the first team that Leinster haven’t beaten in close to nine, 10 months, so it’s not too bad an achievement. We pretty much got what we wanted out of the game.”