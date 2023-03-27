A Springbok-packed Stormers let a 17-point lead slip in Friday’s top-of-the-table URC clash in Dublin, before a late try from fullback Clayton Blommetjies secured a 22-22 draw for the defending champions with the unbeaten log leaders.

Stormers coach John Dobson believes his team’s fightback against Leinster in Ireland has “battle hardened” them to beat Harlequins in their Champions Cup knockout clash at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday (kickoff 4pm).

Dobson, who is also thankful to report no major injury concerns, must now prepare his span to face English Premiership side Harlequins in the first-ever European last-16 showdown innie Kaap.

He says: “Our first job [against Leinster] was getting ready for Harlequins – being battle hardened as a team – and the second thing was to learn a bit more about conditions [in Dublin].

“Most importantly it was about making sure we were ready for Harlequins, and it looks like we’re going to be.”