The Stormers delivered a rugby masterclass in Stellenbosch on Sunday night to down Zebre 55-7 in their historic Rugby Championship clash at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Hosting overseas opposition for the first time in the tournament, the Stormers’ win made it four from four for South African teams over the weekend.

And they didn’t play games in doing so, dominating the Italians from start to finish.

In truth, it was a mismatch as the Stormers’ players were allowed to play with absolute freedom early on.

NO WAYS 😱



You can file this one under the Seabelo Senatla Vodacom #URC classics folder 📂



The step, the speed and the somersault finish 👏 pic.twitter.com/nmf38W3kWF — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 13, 2022

A counterattack sparked by Warrick Gelant, who didn’t return for the second half because of injury, saw Evan Roos break the line and Manie Libbok score in the second minute already.

Not long after that, Damian Willemse stepped his way past the Italians to score in his 50th match, before Gelant expertly found Ruhan Nel with a cross kick. The centre then passed to Leolin Zas to dot down. And the bonus point was in the bag when wing Seabelo Senatla scored the first of his three tries via an interception in the 24th minute.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni added his name to the score sheet off the back of a rolling maul to make it 33-0 at the break.

Zebre then scored their first and only points in the second half.

But winger Senatla scored two more for a hattrick, while Zas and Ntubeni both doubled up to give the Stormers a 55-7 win.

[email protected]