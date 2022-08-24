The Stormers’ first two home URC games against Connacht and Edinburgh on September 24 and October 1, will be played in Stellenbosch because of Justin Bieber’s concert. Captain Steven Kitshoff and his team captured the imagination of the rugby-mad Cape public in June when they broke their silverware duck by winning the URC title, after years of heartbreak in Super Rugby.

The Stormers held off a strong challenge from the Bulls to clinch the final 18-13 to become the inaugural URC champions. But on Wednesday, they announced that they won’t be able to play all their 2022/23 URC matches at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue. Instead, three of the games will have to be played at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, while one other will be hosted outside the Western Cape, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

“While every effort was made to avoid these clashes, the events at Cape Town Stadium had been booked up to a year in advance, while the United Rugby Championship fixtures could only be confirmed recently,” the Stormers said in a statement on Wednesday. These changes to the fixture list were due to a number of entertainment and other sporting events, starting with Canadian superstar singer Justin Bieber’s concert being scheduled for the Cape Town Stadium on September 28. That means that the Stormers’ first two home URC games, against Irish province Connacht and Scottish outfit Edinburgh on September 24 and October 1, will be played in Stellenbosch as the Bieber concert will “require significant construction in the stadium”.

The Cape Town Sevens tournament in December will also result in the Stormers playing elsewhere. The Blitzboks will be hoping to claim the title, but it means that John Dobson’s team have to host Welsh club Dragons in Gqerberha on December 3, with the sevens tournament from December 9-11. In the fourth affected match, the Stormers take on Italian side Benetton on April 21 next year in Stellenbosch, as the Monster Jam truck show will be held at the Cape Town Stadium on April 22. The Stormers’ first URC match at Cape Town Stadium will be on November 25, when they face the Scarlets of Wales.