The Stormers are devising a plan to stop Harlequins yster Andre “The Giant” Esterhuizen in Saturday's crunch Champions Cup clash at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 4pm).
The Springbok centre leads the way for the Quins’ South African manne, including locks Irne Herbst and Stephan Lewies and prop Wilco Louw, a former Stormers tighthead.
Esterhuizen has starred after joining the English side from the Sharks in 2020.
Used as a battering ram, he gains metres whenever he has the balls, smashes the defence backwards, and allows his team to get on the front foot.
But he also has slick hands and a moerse left boot to gain some serious territory down the field.
Stormers boss John Dobson says: “We’ve done quite a bit of work on [Quins]… [especially] in our conditions and their style of rugby.
“Danny Care and Marcus Smith, they've got real skill with those halfbacks, Joe Marchant is also dangerous, and then Andre Esterhuizen always gives them go-forward ball.
“They play a great, attractive brand of rugby and we’re going to have to do what we did [against Leinster] and slow the ball down, and we’re going to have to stop Andre Esterhuizen.
“In a funny way, it’s a bit like playing the South African Sharks of a while ago, with a great ball-carrier at 12 who gives them momentum and some real X-factor as well.”