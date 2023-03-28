The Springbok centre leads the way for the Quins’ South African manne, including locks Irne Herbst and Stephan Lewies and prop Wilco Louw, a former Stormers tighthead.

The Stormers are devising a plan to stop Harlequins yster Andre “The Giant” Esterhuizen in Saturday's crunch Champions Cup clash at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 4pm).

Esterhuizen has starred after joining the English side from the Sharks in 2020.

Used as a battering ram, he gains metres whenever he has the balls, smashes the defence backwards, and allows his team to get on the front foot.

But he also has slick hands and a moerse left boot to gain some serious territory down the field.