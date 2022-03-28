Ulster coach Dan McFarland says in his head, they beat the Stormers in their 23-20 defeat at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The United Rugby Championship clash between the two sides ended in big drama when Ulster thought they had scored a try in the 79th minute that would have given them the lead and possibly the win.

But after the decision was reviewed, the Stormers were awarded a five metre scrum with the referee deciding it was an Ulster knock-on in-goal.

Stormers replacement Hacjivah Dayimani’s hand made contact with ball-carrier Callum Reid’s hand and the ball dropped out of his hand.

"I can't understand why that's not a try.

“I’ve got to be careful what I say here, but I can’t understand why that’s not a try.

“If it’s not a try, then why is it a knock-on [against us]? They deliberately knocked the ball out of our hands. I don’t get that. I’ll wait to hear what they have to say about it.”

He adds: “In my head, we won that game, so we will move on. We don’t have the four log points, but there were a lot of positives.”

Stormers coach John Dobson says of the win: “We were up against one of the best club teams in the world, they really played well…

“We were on the ropes, but we stuck in the fight and we will learn a lot from this.”

