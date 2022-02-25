Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko is dreaming of doing the double over Manchester United when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday at 2.30pm.

The Hornets beat the Red Devils 4-1 in November - a game that proved to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last as United boss.

And despite losing to Crystal Palace by the same scoreline on Wednesday, Sissoko, who scored his team’s only goal, is positive that they can bounce back and sting the Mancunian giants at Old Trafford this weekend.

With the Hornets desperately fighting to avoid relegation, the France veteran says: “We can do something, it is possible to win against Manchester United so we have to analyse what was wrong [against Palace] and go to Old Trafford with another mindset and give everything, and hopefully come back with something.”

United come into the match buoyed by snatching a barely-deserved late 1-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, thanks to substitute Anthony Elanga cancelling out a Joao Felix opener.

Veteran Nemanja Matic believes they will need to be better to control the opposition after a lucky escape in Spain after Atleti were twice denied stretching their lead by the woodwork.

The Serb says: “We are happy because we scored at the end and we go home with, let’s say, a positive result.

"But we also know that we have to play better football and to control the ball more and the game.

“Deep down though we know in ourselves that we have to play better.”

