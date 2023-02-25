Not even a red card and two yellow cards could deny the Lions as they proved that they still have some roar left with a hard-fought 35-24 victory over the Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park on Saturday. It has been a nightmare few weeks for coach Ivan van Rooyen and his team, with reports of off-field issues on a recent tour and a home loss to the Sharks last week mounting serious pressure on the Johannesburg side.

A confidence-boosting win for the Emirates Lions 🦁 pic.twitter.com/04Pn0s579r — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 25, 2023 But despite starting the match in 14th position on the United Rugby Championship log compared to the fourth-placed Glasgow, the Lions pulled off a surprise bonus-point triumph over the Scottish outfit. The home side were rocked by an eighth-minute try by Glasgow wing Eli Caven, and it looked like it was going to be another difficult outing for the Lions as the visitors went hunting for a second touchdown soon afterwards. But veteran flank Jaco Kriel saved the day in the 15th minute when he won a breakdown penalty just a metre from his own tryline, and that proved to be the turning point for the Lions.

Scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba was one of the big changes made to the starting line-up by Van Rooyen, and the livewire No 9 added great tempo to the Lions attack with his quick service from the base throughout. And the former Sharks halfback scored the first points for the Joburg team when fullback Quan Horn launched a counter-attack in the 22nd minute, and wing Edwill van der Merwe showed his class with a lovely little dart before putting Nohamba away on his inside. Glasgow gave away another easy touchdown when a loose pass was picked up by Lions No 8 Francke Horn, and he had enough pace to charge over from more than 50 metres out to suddenly make it 14-7.

The Lions had found their rhythm with ball-in-hand after an error-ridden start, and they brought up their third try after half-an-hour as centre Manuel Rass – who was a threat with ball-in-hand all afternoon – displayed real strength to hold off a defender for the third five-pointer. Franco Smith’s Glasgow side never stopped having a go on attack, though, and nearly grabbed a second try in the 34th minute through hooker Johnny Matthews, but he was hauled down by flyhalf Lombard. The visitors’ task was made tougher when No 8 Sione Vailanu was yellow-carded for a cynical infringement, and the Lions took full advantage as Van der Merwe rounded off following a lineout and a few phases – although it seemed as if he lost control of the ball just before grounding it.

Glasgow never stopped trying, and were gifted a lucky seven points just before halftime when the Lions failed to claim the kickoff, and wing Cole Forbes made it 24-14. Lombard slotted a penalty to make it 27-14 at the break, but the victory was far from secure. Van der Merwe conceded a yellow card for a breakdown infringement close to the tryline, but the Lions won Glasgow’s subsequent lineout.

A few minutes later, they stretched their lead to 18 points when lock Ruan Venter scored – and it was an emotional moment for the 20-year-old, who burst into tears as his father Anton had passed away during the week. Glasgow weren’t done yet, and they claimed a four-try bonus point themselves via flyhalf Tom Jordan and replacement loose forward Thomas Gordon. Within those 10 minutes, the Lions lost Quan Horn to a yellow card for a deliberate knockdown, and prop Ruan Dreyer was red-carded for a dangerous ruck clean-out.

The home side tried to slow things down, but Glasgow went all out for the victory, only for scrumhalf Jamie Dobie to be tackled into touch by Lions wing Rabz Maxwane just short of the tryline. The Lions defence stood firm in the closing stages, and Lombard added a late penalty to end a forgettable week off the field in the best possible way on it. Now for the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld next weekend!

Points-Scorers Lions 35 – Tries: Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Manuel Rass, Edwill van der Merwe, Ruan Venter. Conversions: Gianni Lombard (2). Penalty: Lombard (2). Glasgow 24 – Tries: Eli Caven, Cole Forbes, Tom Jordan, Thomas Gordon. Conversions: Jordan (2).