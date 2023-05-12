Sunday’s PSL First Division title decider against Pretoria University is a huge moment for Cape Town Spurs head coach Shaun Bartlett. The Urban Warriors of Ikamva can bag the Championship title with a win over AmaTuks and thereby also secure their return to the PSL top flight for the first time since being relegated at the end of the 2017/18 season.

A single point ahead of second-placed Casric Stars and two ahead of third-placed Polokwane City heading into the final round, Spurs have their destiny in their own hands. 🚨LET'S FILL ATHLONE STADIUM🚨



Cape Town Spurs vs University of Pretoria ❤️



Athlone Stadium🏟️



Motsepe Foundation Championship🏆



Sunday, 14 May - 3:00pm 🕒



Purchas your ticket here – https://t.co/nxZ1KEdQtX#fillathlonestadium pic.twitter.com/azQgFeO9JF — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) May 11, 2023 And Bartlett is dreaming of a fairytale ending. A former Spurs league winner and breakthrough talent of the 90s, the former Bafana Bafana star tells the Daily Voice: “I’m trying to get as many of my former teammates to be there because it would be a nice moment, having won the league with this club in 1995 as well, it would be great if some of them are there when we get the club back to the Premiership.

“I’ve said it so many times, the way we operate as a club and what we stand for, those are all the things I require as a coach from my players on the field. Those things must be backed up by our actions. How we play, how we conduct ourselves must reflect the club that we represent. “This team has been built on faith, whatever we do, we believe in ourselves and we put out trust in God that whatever we do on the field will be rewarded at the end of the day.” He adds that although he has lifted the first division title before with Golden Arrows back in 2015, this one will mean so much more.