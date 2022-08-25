Springbok veteran Frans Steyn is playing every international game as if it’s his last. Playing off the bench in Adelaide for South Africa against Australia in their Rugby Championship encounter on Saturday, Steyn, 35, says the end of his international career is in sight.

A two-time World Cup winner with the Boks (in 2007 and 2019), Steyn made his debut for South Africa back in 2006 already and after 16 years of wearing the Green and Gold he says: “I’ve always been a player who doesn’t look too far ahead - I want to to perform on Saturday and that’s the main thing, as long as I perform on Saturday, that’s the main thing.” STEPPING UP: Canan Moodie Asked about his discussions with the Bok coaching squad, Steyn says: “I am older now, I have a family at home, kids are getting older and there are young players coming through now. “Canan [Moodie] is here now and I think he has a really bright future ahead of him. Those are the conversations we’ve been having.”