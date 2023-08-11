Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker wants to go one better in the MTN8 after reaching last season’s Nedbank Cup semifinals. Ahead of Sunday’s 6pm Wafa Wafa quarterfinal clash at SuperSport United, Barker has called on his team to shake off Wednesday night’s 1-0 PSL defeat at newly-promoted Polokwane City and rediscover their knockout mojo.

Stellies were beaten after an unfortunate own goal from Ismael Toure, who headed into own net while trying to clear a dangerous cross. Steve Barker has backed his side's MTN 8 credentials ahead of Sunday's quarter-final clash against SuperSport United.#StellenboschFC 🍇 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 10, 2023 Having stunned Orlando Pirates in last weekend’s league opener, Barker is demanding consistency from his players. On the MTN8, he says: “We came really close to a major final [Nedbank Cup] last season.