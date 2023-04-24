Stellenbosch moved up into the PSL top eight with a ruthless 3-0 win over Swallows on Saturday night. The Maroons were oppit from the first whistle on the back of their Nedbank Cup semifinal upset of champions Mamelodi Sundowns, ripping into the Birds at the Danie Craven Stadium.

And it was in-form duo Iqraam Rayners and Junior Mendieta who gave their team the killer touch. ✅️ Three goals

✅️ Three points

✅️ Back into the top 8



It was an evening to remember at a wet Danie Craven Stadium last night ⬇️ https://t.co/k2pZ9oGx3j — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 23, 2023 After neat interplay on the edge of the area, Mendieta’s cutback fell to Rayners, who didn’t miss to open the scoring after 29 minutes. The pair linked up again just before the hour mark when Rayners received the ball from Mendieta on the edge of the area, before the striker turned and pick out the left-hand corner.