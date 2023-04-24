Stellenbosch moved up into the PSL top eight with a ruthless 3-0 win over Swallows on Saturday night.
The Maroons were oppit from the first whistle on the back of their Nedbank Cup semifinal upset of champions Mamelodi Sundowns, ripping into the Birds at the Danie Craven Stadium.
And it was in-form duo Iqraam Rayners and Junior Mendieta who gave their team the killer touch.
✅️ Three goals— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 23, 2023
✅️ Three points
✅️ Back into the top 8
It was an evening to remember at a wet Danie Craven Stadium last night ⬇️ https://t.co/k2pZ9oGx3j
After neat interplay on the edge of the area, Mendieta’s cutback fell to Rayners, who didn’t miss to open the scoring after 29 minutes.
The pair linked up again just before the hour mark when Rayners received the ball from Mendieta on the edge of the area, before the striker turned and pick out the left-hand corner.
𝐁![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐜![CDATA[]]>𝐤-𝐭![CDATA[]]>𝐨-𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐜![CDATA[]]>𝐤 𝐛![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐜![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐬!— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 22, 2023
Iqraam Rayners is lethal in front of goal at the moment 🔥#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/NJshVA5bBR
With his goal tally since returning to Stellies in February now 13, Rayners turned provider for the team’s third when he drove into the area before inviting Ibraheem Jabaar to fire home.
Stellies now have 33 points and in a tight competition, with fifth-placed Cape Town just 10 points clear of bottom club Maritzburg United.