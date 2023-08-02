The additions bring the Maroon Army’s off-season recruitment number to seven, following the arrivals of defenders Basil Mphahlele, Ismael Toure and Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.

Stellenbosch on Tuesday announced the triple signing of Bafana Bafana new boy Genino Palace, Ivory Coast wing Anicet Oura and Gambia U20 star Salifu Colley.

Midfielder Palace joins from relegated Maritzburg United, with coach Steve Barker saying of the 24-year-old on the club website: “He adds a lot of value to our team as a box-to-box midfielder who can add to both our defence and our attack.”

We are delighted to announce that the club has completed the signing of Ivory Coast international Oura Anicet.#StellenboschFC 🍇 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 1, 2023

Elephants attacker Oura, 23, joins from Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa, boasting two caps for the national team in African Championship action.

Barker warns: “He’s a very creative footballer who plays off the cuff and is very difficult to play against.”