Stellenbosch on Tuesday announced the triple signing of Bafana Bafana new boy Genino Palace, Ivory Coast wing Anicet Oura and Gambia U20 star Salifu Colley.
The additions bring the Maroon Army’s off-season recruitment number to seven, following the arrivals of defenders Basil Mphahlele, Ismael Toure and Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.
Midfielder Palace joins from relegated Maritzburg United, with coach Steve Barker saying of the 24-year-old on the club website: “He adds a lot of value to our team as a box-to-box midfielder who can add to both our defence and our attack.”
We are delighted to announce that the club has completed the signing of Ivory Coast international Oura Anicet.#StellenboschFC 🍇— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 1, 2023
Elephants attacker Oura, 23, joins from Ivorian giants Asec Mimosa, boasting two caps for the national team in African Championship action.
Barker warns: “He’s a very creative footballer who plays off the cuff and is very difficult to play against.”
Gambian 19-year-old Colley, meanwhile, joins from Real de Banjul after helping his club win his national championship.
Oura is a Maroon!🤘![CDATA[]]>🍇#StellenboschFC pic.twitter.com/O1NlXkNuMd— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 1, 2023
Colley was also part of the Gambia U20 side that reached the U20 Afcon final before losing to Senegal in March.
The Maroon Army kick off their PSL campaign on Saturday night by hosting Orlando Pirates at Danie Craven Stadium.