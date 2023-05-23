Masuluke’s recruitment means Stellies have veteran Lee Langeveldt, Sage Stephens and Reid Bombay - who have all started in the past month - all competing for the gloves.

The goal finished runner-up to then-Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud’s scorpion-kick goal against Crystal Palace for Fifa’s Puskas Award.

ON THIS DAY 😯 ⚽️ This goal was nominated for a FIFA Puskas Award. 👏 🙌 An injury-time bicycle kick by a goalkeeper. We celebrate Oscarine Masuluke's moment of magic. pic.twitter.com/GeRhS1YrhF

Masuluke made headline in November 2016 when he scored a stunning bicycle-kick equaliser against Orlando Pirates in a PSL clash.

Barker says of Masuluke’s recruitment: “Lee Langeveldt is getting older, but he will stay with the club beyond this season in a different type of capacity.

“It’s just long-term planning and good depth in the goalkeeping department.”

With the club looking to build on a top-six league finish and a Nedbank Cup semifinal, Barker says of playmaker Junior Mendieta’s links to the Gauteng giants: “We aim to keep our best players.”