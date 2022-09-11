Stellenbosch halted a three-match winless run in the DStv Premiership after they beat Swallows 2-1 at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday afternoon. A dominant performance from Steve Barker's side saw them take the lead through Sinethemba Mngomezulu's first goal for the club on 28 minutes before an own goal from Vusi Sibiya restored parity nine minutes later.

But Junior Mendieta struck early in the second half to secure a first-ever victory over the Dube Birds, who slipped to 11th place as the Maroons went a point clear of them in eighth spot. The visitors bossed proceedings in Johannesburg, and they threatened early on when Antonio van Wyk lined up a shot from long range that sailed high and wide of the target in the sixth minute. FULL TIME



All three points secured on our travels! 🤩 #MSFC 🐦 1️⃣ - 2️⃣ 🍇 #SFC#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #DStvPrem #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/G1jD2vn4ud — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 10, 2022 Mngomezulu had the next sniff at goal on 17 minutes as he steered a header wide of the left post from Dean van Rooyen's cross and Ibraheem Jabaar failed to test Thakasani Mbanjwa with a strike from distance a minute later.

Their early pressure was rewarded with the opening goal in the 28th minute courtesy of Mngomezulu, who received the ball inside the box from Van Wyk and fired home into the top left corner of the net. The hosts looked to respond and Siboniso Mtshali directed a header wide of the left post from Mbulelo Wambi's cross on 36 minutes before Junaid Sait headed a free-kick to the right of the goal moments later. However, they were back in the contest soon afterwards as Sibiya inadvertently put the ball into the back of his net following that spell of sustained pressure.

Stellies finished the half strongly though, with Van Wyk forcing Mbanjwa into two saves in the space of six minutes after getting off shots inside the area. The Cape Winelands outfit continued to push for a second goal after the restart and they went back in front on 53 minutes as Mendieta scored on the rebound after Sibongiseni Mthethwa's initial shot had struck the right post. Tlakusani Mthethwa tried to reply for Swallows, but he missed the target with two long-range shots just before the hour mark as the Maroons safely navigated the remainder of the second half to claim all three points.