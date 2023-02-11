Stellenbosch FC gave their fallen defender Oshwin Andries the perfect send-off as they beat Swallows 3-0 at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town to progress to the Nedbank Cup last 16. Stellies’ campaign was rocked by the passing of Andries last weekend after the 19-year-old was stabbed a week before during a day out with friends.

For Swallows, though, this was not the result that coach Ernst Middendorp expected considering that this was his 403rd match in the local elite league. Nonetheless, Middendorp and his team will have to take positives from this game, as they fight against relegation in the DStv Premiership. The day, however, belonged to Stellies as they honoured their slain defender in style, wearing t-shirts that had Andries’ face upon arrival.

Stellies' ceremony was duly taken to the pitch as they came out of the blocks first, with striker Andre De Jong forcing Sanele Tshabalala to a brilliant save. Tshabalala, though, was beaten by defender Vusi Sibiya in the eighth minute. And that was the breakthrough that the hosts needed as they dominated. Stellenbosch dominance was duly rewarded as Rayners doubled their tally with a long range strike beating a helpless and exposed Tshabala in goals.

That goal signalled Rayners' new lease since returning to Stellenbosch in the recent transfer window after a very frustrating spell at SuperSport United. Swallows tried to come back into the game early on, but they had nothing to show for their decent efforts as Stelies went into the break with the 2-0 lead. Stellies, though, didn't sit back after the interval as they wanted to add to their decent lead as Rayners put the icing on the cake with his second goal.

Rayners' second goal was well taken after managing to pick his slot and unleash a hard and low effort that beat Tshabalala on the bottom corner. Coach Steve Barker also gave young Kyle Jurgens his debut. This was an addition to his belief in young players, having promoted Andries last year. Stellenbosch, moreover, will be proud of their effort this afternoon as they duly honoured Andries who had a relatively promising future ahead of him.