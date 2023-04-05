Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says his manne must maintain their intensity on a mission to chase down a Premier League top-four finish. After a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend and Tottenham being held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Everton on Monday, the Magpies go to West Ham on Wednesday night level on 50 points with their rivals.

Newcastle are third thanks to a better goal difference and, with fifth-placed United hosting Brentford in a simultaneous on Wednesday 9pm kickoff, there can be no slip ups. Back in @PremierLeague action under the lights tonight 🔦⁰⁰COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/60qj3VUl8e — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 5, 2023 On fighting for fourth, he says: “I think we’re on a mission to try and win, to try to achieve and be the best we can possibly be. “I’ve sensed that from the players, there’s a real determination and steeliness about us that we’re not here to waste time. We need that to continue right until the end of the season.”

Flying high: Magpies boss Howe With striker Callum Wilson netting the clincher against United on Sunday, Howe is hoping his hitman continues his hot streak against the Hammers - with his former Bournemouth ace netting a career-high 10 goals against the east Londoners. David Moyes gives an injury update on Gianluca Scamacca 🗣️#WHUFC | #TalkingPoint with @LycamobileUK pic.twitter.com/5kat9VEB9z — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 4, 2023 The boss adds of his fit-again star: “It’s important for Callum that he scores. I’ve no hesitation in backing him and know the goals will come because he’s got that experience.” West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, meanwhile, is desperate fire his 14th-placed side away from the Premier league dropzone.