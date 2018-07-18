Proteas spin bowler Keshav Maharaj says they’ll have to start with a bang if they want to beat Bangladesh in the two-Test series which starts today at Kingsmead (10am).

Still sukkeling with the babalas of their 2-1 ODI series defeat to the visitors, the Proteas know they can’t afford a slow start risk losing the first match like they did on their recent tour to New Zealand.

In fact, South Africa have not enjoyed the best starts to Test series of late, also losing the first match in the recent home series against India, before bouncing back to win 2-1.

A slow start is not a luxury they can afford against Bangladesh if they want to avenge the limited overs series defeat.

WELL AGAIN: Keegan Petersen

And Maharaj says: “It [the slow starts] is something that we’ve been trying to address and trying to get right, but it doesn’t seem to help us - especially in a two-match series, it’s difficult to be slow starters.

“But maybe the new faces in the team can help us start on the front foot for a change, but I think it’s just taking care of that first hour - which is something we haven’t done too well in past series. “Important now that we start on the front foot and set up a foundation and try and build from there.”

The fresh faces Maharaj is referring to are the guys who will be coming in for Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen and Anrich Nortje who are all at the IPL in India.

Among the hopefuls of cracking the nod today are Simon Harmer, Glenton Stuurman, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Lizaad Williams and Khaya Zondo, while they also get back Keegan Petersen after he missed the tour to New Zealand because of Covid-19.

