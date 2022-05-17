After being named PSL Coach of the Month of April on Monday, Eric Tinkler is hoping his Cape Town City can claim their reward at the end of the season - a Caf Champions League spot. Currently second place on the log with 49 points, City are preparing for their final league game at derby rivals Stellebosch this Saturday.

But that spot is threatened by third-placed Royal AM, who can leapfrog them thanks to games against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend and a rescheduled clash against Orlando Pirates on May 29. Also three point behind them is Kaizer Chiefs in fourth with a goal difference of one better than City heading into their final-day clash against Swallows And with his City side the only unbeaten side in the league this year, Tinkler is hoping their hard work is rewarded with an African spot with their fate out of their hands.