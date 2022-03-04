Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp backed his squad players to continue their chase for an unprecedented quadruple ahead of their massive Premier League clash against West Ham this weekend.

The Reds are set to play their third game of the week since Sunday’s League Cup final triumph and progressed to the FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday night, before they meet top-four hopefuls West Ham tomorrow at 7.30pm.

They then host Inter Milan in Tuesday’s second leg of the Champions League last 16 - a tie they lead 2-0.

And with the Reds still going strong on all fronts, with a Prem win at Anfield this weekend potentially taking them to within three points of leaders Manchester City, who face Manchester United on Sunday, Klopp puts their relentless form down to his entire squad stepping up.

RELIABLE: Klopp and versatile James Milner

After a brace from Takumi Minamino saw off Norwich 2-1 at Anfield in midweek, Klopp says: “That’s the reason. That’s the reason we are in the situation we are in, that we have this kind of mentality and character in the squad.

He adds: ‘We have never been in an FA Cup quarterfinal [under the German].

“We made 10 changes to the team. It’s really nice they could prove how good they are.”

The Hammers, meanwhile, stumbled out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat at Southampton in midweek.

KANS: Hammers’ David Moyes

It means David Moyes’ team have just one win in their last four games in all competitions.

And he told his team to stiek uit or their season could be over soon.

He tells his fifth-placed side: “If the players don’t improve then we’ve not got anything to play for. We need to up our game.”

[email protected]