Tottenham are ready to sack manager Antonio Conte before the end of the week, according to widespread reports in the UK. This follows Conte slamming his players and seemingly the club hierarchy in an extraordinary outburst after last Saturday’s 3-3 Premier League draw with bottom club Southampton.

After his top-four contenders wasted a two-goal lead with 15 minutes against the Saints, the Italian called his players “selfish” and questioned the culture of the club, with Spurs’ last trophy coming in the 2008 League Cup final. “Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why?” 😲



Antonio Conte goes down swinging in INCREDIBLE fashion 😳



🔗 https://t.co/cTG69ZLnok pic.twitter.com/yNJZirZIy6 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 18, 2023 Despite reportedly having had “crisis talks” with chairman Daniel Levy on Sunday night, Conte’s days are numbered, with his stars also expecting the former Chelsea boss to get the axe according to UK radio show TalkSport. Conte, 53, was photographed on Monday night on a plane back to Italy to visit his family in Turin during the international break.

And according to TalkSport, Levy has made up his mind on the Italian, but is not so sure about his successor. Having reported that former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino is “pushing hard” to return to the club that fired him in November 2019, Levy is “reluctant” to bring the Argentinian back. Whoever leads Harry Kane and his teammates for the rest of the season is in for a race for a top-four finish, with fourth-placed Spurs on 50 points, one ahead of Newcastle, who have two games in hand.