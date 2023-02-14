The Champions League is back with a bang this week, with Tottenham going to the San Siro to take on Italian champions AC Milan on Tuesday at 10pm. With the Round of 16 split over almost a month, with the last quarterfinalists only being decided on March 15, anything can happen over the two-legged clashes.

And with both Spurs and Milan sukkelling with injuries and form, they will be hoping goalscoring heroes Harry Kane and Olivier Giroud stiek uit We're back. #UCL pic.twitter.com/lToC6QdktW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2023 Heading out on the road, Kane and span will be hoping to bounce back from a 4-1 pak slae from Leicester at the weekend. Full-time at the King Power Stadium. pic.twitter.com/sBGMASOhxJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 11, 2023 Adding to their woes is the season-ending knee injury to Rodrigo Bentacur, who scored their opening goal in the defeat.

The Uruguayan joins skipper and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as a long-term injury, and adds to a midfield crisis with Yves Bissouma also out and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended. With coach Antonio Conte still recovering from surgery, stand-in Cristian Stellini says: “We trust a lot in our team, in all the squad. “So if we need to play with other players we will play and trust in them.

“It’s important to understand that it's not one player who changes the team.” Yster: AC Milan ace Oliver Giroud Hosts Milan have groot probleme of their eie, having just snapped a seven-match winless streak with a 1-0 win over Torino at the weekend, thanks to a Giroud winner. The Boss and @Kalulujr_ have their say on the eve of the big game against Spurs 🎙



Le parole di Mister Pioli e Pierre alla vigilia di #ACMTOT 🎙#UCL #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/HtLarbmOcq — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 13, 2023 Coach Stefano Pioli warns: “It’s been a disappointing month for the team.