Liverpool new boy Luis Diaz is more spurred on than ever to help the Reds to glory this season. Having played more matches than any player in European football this season – 64 for club and country – the Colombian is honger to help even more when they host Tottenham at Anfield in Saturday’s 8.45pm

Victory will put them two points clear at the top of the table and pile the pressure on title rivals Manchester City, who must pick themselves up after Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League exit before they host Newcastle on Sunday. TARGETS: Boss Conte and ace Son That drive is something that Liverpool’s 25-year-old January arrival from Porto has a ton of, after helping the Reds to the Champions League final with a goal in their 3-2 (5-3 aggregate) semifinal win over Villarreal on Tuesday night. Coming from a harde lewe in Colombia, he says: “I’m very happy and glad what is happening [at the club], of course. I’m going to play in a Champions League final, it’s like I always dreamt.

“The most important thing was that I managed to help the team [in the win over Villarreal]. GOAL RUSH: Liverpool’s Mo Salah “I know what it costs and I have to take advantage of every moment, every minute I have.” While the Reds will be hoping to extend their seven-match winning run this weekend, Antonio Conte has challenged his visitors to land a Kopskoot with Mo Salah (21 goals) and Heung-Min Son (19) vying for the Prem’s Golden Boot.

With no wins at Anfield in their previous 10 trips and just one win in their last 18 clashes against the Reds, Spurs have little hope. But with Spurs just three points off fourth spot, with four games to play, coach Conte says: “We prepare the game very well.They are preparing to win the title, the league, but we are competing to get in the Champions League, and for this reason, we will try and get the three points.” Weekend Prem fixtures