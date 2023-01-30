Stellenbosch finally got their vonkel back with a miracle 3-2 comeback victory in Friday night’s PSL Cape derby.
Without a win in their nine previous matches, Steve Barker’s manne looked headed for another pak at 2-0 down after 42 minutes at the Danie Craven Stadium after an early Lorenzo Gordinho strike and Darwin Gonzalez doubled the lead.
Centreback Gordinho stabbed home from close range after Stellies failed to clear their lines, before Gonzalez latched onto fellow South American Juan Zapata’s backheel on the edge of the area before dinking a shot over goalkeeper Sage Stephens.
But the hosts got grabbed onto a lifeline just before the break when City defender Taariq Fielies misjudged a hopeful Stellies long ball out of the back and Devin Titus capitalised.
The Maroons were fizzing following Barker’s halftime talk and in the 55th minute Titus equalised from close range after being picked out by Junior Mendieta at the far post.
Stellies stole the points in the 73rd minute when Sinethemba Mngomezulu coolly fired Sibongiseni Mthethwa’s layoff into the roof off the net.
After his side’s first win since October 4, Barker revealed what he said at the break.
He says: “The message in the change room at half-time was ‘listen, we’re gonna win this game. There’s no doubt in my mind, we’re not playing for the draw, we’re not going to try and get back to 2-2, we’re going to get 3-2 and we’re going to go on and win the game’. And that was the message to the players.
“They deserve that they’ve worked hard. They’ve been written off.”
WEEKEND’S PSL RESULTS: Richards Bay 1 AmaZulu 1, Chippa 1 Maritzburg 0, TS Galaxy 4 Arrows 0, Gallants 0 Pirates 2, Swallows 0 SuperSport 0, Sundowns 2 Sekhukhune 0.