Without a win in their nine previous matches, Steve Barker’s manne looked headed for another pak at 2-0 down after 42 minutes at the Danie Craven Stadium after an early Lorenzo Gordinho strike and Darwin Gonzalez doubled the lead.

Stellenbosch finally got their vonkel back with a miracle 3-2 comeback victory in Friday night’s PSL Cape derby.

Centreback Gordinho stabbed home from close range after Stellies failed to clear their lines, before Gonzalez latched onto fellow South American Juan Zapata’s backheel on the edge of the area before dinking a shot over goalkeeper Sage Stephens.

But the hosts got grabbed onto a lifeline just before the break when City defender Taariq Fielies misjudged a hopeful Stellies long ball out of the back and Devin Titus capitalised.

Threw it away: Broken CT City stars

The Maroons were fizzing following Barker’s halftime talk and in the 55th minute Titus equalised from close range after being picked out by Junior Mendieta at the far post.