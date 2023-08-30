Regional representatives of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) demands the immediate resignation of president Luis Rubiales for grabbing player Jenni Hermoso and kissing her on the lips at the World Cup.
Rubiales announced on Friday that he would not quit, with the country’s High Court prosecutor opening a preliminary investigation on whether Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression.
Rubiales was suspended by Fifa on Saturday amid a furore over the incident at the presentation ceremony following Spain's World Cup win in Sydney.
Rubiales, 46, says the kiss - which took place in a live broadcast - was consensual.
Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government say the kiss was unwanted and demeaning.
The situation has spiralled into a national row over women’s rights, macho behaviour and sexual abuse with many acting ministers asking for Rubiales to leave.