Southampton on Wednesday unveiled the signing of Carlos Alcaraz for £12 million.
Now before you confuse him with the world’s number one tennis player, midfielder Alcaraz, 20, is Argentinean and not Spanish and rose to prominence in his home country three years ago.
He made his debut in Argentina’s top flight at the age of 17 and has since played in 83 games for Racing Club, attracting the attention of a number of European clubs.
In his new home 😍 pic.twitter.com/yYXxhS65kQ— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2023
And, with Saints at the bottom of the Premier League table, coach Nathan Jones is hoping his new signing will help the club avoid relegation.
Alcaraz says of his move “I can't wait to get to started. I am ready to give 100 percent for this club, for this shirt I'm ready to give it my all.”
"I'm ready to give 100 per cent for this club, for this shirt!" 💪 pic.twitter.com/c6Q5I4KJ9t— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 11, 2023
An attacking midfielder who likes to take shots at goal, Alcaraz will form a gevaarike front-three with Adam Armstrong and Kyle Walker-Peters. The Saints have lost their last five Premier League games, with their next game being against Everton on Saturday afternoon.
Their opponents are also facing relegation, so Saints will face a difficult game. Hopefully, their League Cup victory over Manchester City on Wednesday night, coupled by the arrival of Alcaraz, will boost their confidence.