Now before you confuse him with the world’s number one tennis player, midfielder Alcaraz, 20, is Argentinean and not Spanish and rose to prominence in his home country three years ago.

Southampton on Wednesday unveiled the signing of Carlos Alcaraz for £12 million.

He made his debut in Argentina’s top flight at the age of 17 and has since played in 83 games for Racing Club, attracting the attention of a number of European clubs.

And, with Saints at the bottom of the Premier League table, coach Nathan Jones is hoping his new signing will help the club avoid relegation.

Alcaraz says of his move “I can't wait to get to started. I am ready to give 100 percent for this club, for this shirt I'm ready to give it my all.”