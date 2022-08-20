Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC had to settle for a point each from their DStv Premiership clash in the Mother City on Saturday evening. The only pity on a cool night in Green Point was that there were not more of Cape Town’s footballing-loving public to witness it first-hand at the magnificent 2010 World Cup venue.

However, the spectators who did turn up were treated to a royal feast of football. Both teams were deserving of the points for the number of chances they created in an entertaining 1-1 draw, with South American stars Darwin González (City) and Junior Mendieta (Stellenbosch) scoring. Júnior Mendieta's header has Stellies level with Cape Town City with just under ten minutes to play!



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/XBeHiqcaCt — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 20, 2022 The result did City no favours as they continue to search for their first win of the 2022-23 season.

A frenetic opening 10 minutes saw both Stellies and City strike the woodwork. Stellenbosch’s Antonio van Wyk was the first to hit the bar with his right-footed shot after receiving a pass from Dean van Rooyen. Steve Barker’s side were in the ascendency during the early stages, showing the form and confidence that has seen them win the last three Western Cape derbies prior to Saturday’s encounter. City produced a counter-attack of their own that resulted in captain Thamsanqa Mkhize having a left-footed shot at goal.

Cape Town City and Stellenbosch play out the third #DStvPrem draw of the day ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZiCl3Mxv7D — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 20, 2022 City should have opened the scoring when González had a gaping goal at his disposal, but pushed his shot against the post from close range. On the balance of play during the first quarter, Stellenbosch created the better chances with impressive left-back Fawaaz Basadien swinging in delightful crosses that gave City’s defence plenty to think about. The visitors should have been rewarded for their early ascendency in the 35th minute when playmaker Mendieta failed to tuck away a pass from Jayden Adams. Instead of the ball nestling in the back of the net, the Argentine somehow managed to find Darren Keet’s chest in the City goal.

Such missed opportunities come back to haunt the best of teams, and that’s what City did when González made up for his earlier howler. The Venezuelan striker met a swinging cross from Fidèle Ambina and headed into the bottom right of the Stellenbosch net to give former City keeper Sage Stephens no chance. Barker made a host of changes in the hunt for the equaliser in the second half. William Likuta was introduced at half-time for Adams, while Oswin Andries and Judas Moseamedi were brought on later for Lasse Sobiech and Van Wyk. The substitutes brought fresh impetus and renewed energy to Stellenbosch’s plight, and they gained their reward when the Basadien-Mendieta combination worked perfectly in tandem once again.

The pair have developed an almost telepathic understanding since Basadien joined from Swallows during the off-season. Their combination paid dividends against Orlando Pirates earlier this season. And it was again Mendieta who found himself on the end of a Basadien cross to deservedly level for Stellies. There was a frantic end to the derby with City having a last-gasp opportunity to steal the points through a Jordan Bender free kick, but the American could not keep his kick under Stephens’ cross-bar.