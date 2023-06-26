The Cheetahs were crowned Currie Cup champions in Bloemfontein on Saturday, winning the final catfight against the Pumas 25-17 to dethrone the men from Mpumalanga. It was the team from Free State’s first Currie Cup crown since 2019 and their seventh overall. Interestingly, the Cheetahs not only won the 2019 tournament when the Springboks won the World Cup, but also the 2007 edition when John Smit and his teammates lifted gold.

So while it was a first win for coach Hawies Fourie, the rest of South Africa would also like to think it’s a good omen for when the Boks travel to France to defend their crown later this year. SEVENTH HEAVEN🏆![CDATA[]]>🐆



Bloemfontein's chosen sons take their place in history as @CheetahsRugby win their seventh #CurrieCup title in front of a huge audience in Toyota Stadium 👏#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/YFayjBAViF — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 24, 2023 But, back to the Currie Cup and the Cheetahs. The hosts were made to sweat for their win, with the first try of the clash coming via inside centre Reinhardt Fortuin in the 29th minute when he stretched over in the corner from close quarters.

Three minutes later, the Pumas touched down for their only five-pointer of the game through No.12 Ali Mgijima after a Tinus de Beer cross-kick. That made it 11-all, as both kickers, who had earlier kicked two penalties apiece, missed the conversions. These are the moments that last a lifetime @CheetahsRugby 🏆![CDATA[]]>👏#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/bcFafKdcTh — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 24, 2023 Two minutes from the break, Cheetahs left wing Cohen Jasper sailed over in his corner to give the hosts an 18-11 lead at the interval. De Beer then converted two penalties soon after the restart to make it 18-17.