South Africa are in the driving seat in the first Test against England at Lord’s, despite a late fightback by the hosts in the final session of Day Two on Thursday.
As it stands, though, South Africa have a lead of 124 runs, finishing the Day on 289/7 in replay to England’s 165 all out.
Things could have been a lot different for the hosts were it not for their captain Ben Stokes (3/53), who took the wickets of Sarel Erwee (73) and Rassie van der Dussen (19) to bring his team right back into the match.
Before Stoke’s aggressive short-ball spell in the final session of the day, SA were cruising at 174/3 with captain Dean Elgar scoring 47, Keegan Petersen 24, Aiden Markram 26.
that quickly changed to 192/5, after Erwee, who looed headed for ton, gloved a short-ball to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, before the skipper trapped Van der Duseen leg before.
The late fightback was complete when experienced seamer Stuart Broad (1/66) found the edge of Kyle Verreynne for 11.
Marco Jansen (41*) and Keshev Maharaj (41) then put 72 runs for the seventh wicket, before the latter fell to Stokes.
Stumps were called soon after that wicket, with Katlego Rabada (*5) and Jansen at the crease.
Earlier in the day, England resumed their overnight score on 116/6 and were blown away by Kagiso Rabada (5/52).
Rabada clean bowled Ollie Pope for 73 and added Stuart Broad and James Anderson (0) to the two wickets he took on the first day to put his team in the driving seat.
Play resumes at 12pm on Friday.