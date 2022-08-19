South Africa are in the driving seat in the first Test against England at Lord’s, despite a late fightback by the hosts in the final session of Day Two on Thursday. As it stands, though, South Africa have a lead of 124 runs, finishing the Day on 289/7 in replay to England’s 165 all out.

Things could have been a lot different for the hosts were it not for their captain Ben Stokes (3/53), who took the wickets of Sarel Erwee (73) and Rassie van der Dussen (19) to bring his team right back into the match. Before Stoke’s aggressive short-ball spell in the final session of the day, SA were cruising at 174/3 with captain Dean Elgar scoring 47, Keegan Petersen 24, Aiden Markram 26. FIVER: Proteas Kagiso Rabada that quickly changed to 192/5, after Erwee, who looed headed for ton, gloved a short-ball to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, before the skipper trapped Van der Duseen leg before.

The late fightback was complete when experienced seamer Stuart Broad (1/66) found the edge of Kyle Verreynne for 11. Marco Jansen (41*) and Keshev Maharaj (41) then put 72 runs for the seventh wicket, before the latter fell to Stokes. 🚫 DAY 2 | STUMPS



A 72-run 7th-wicket partnership between Maharaj (41) and Jansen (41*) frustrated the hosts after the foundation was set by Erwee (73) and Elgar (47) to end Day 2 on 289/7 and a 124-run lead

#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/cYGWZsTSQz — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 18, 2022 Stumps were called soon after that wicket, with Katlego Rabada (*5) and Jansen at the crease.