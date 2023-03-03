South Africa’s Proteas beat the touring West Indies by 87 runs in the first Test at Centurion Park on Thursday. It took new coach Shukri Conrad just three days to announce his first win in his maiden Test, as both teams’ batsmen struggled to cope with their opponents’ pace attacks.

RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WON BY 87 RUNS 🚨



Kagiso Rabada grabbed 6/50 in the second innings as the #Proteas get the Betway Test series off to a winning start 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/jdHTBNyEsq — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 2, 2023 Batting first in the match, South Africa a match-high 342 all out - thanks in large to openers Aiden Markram (115) and Dean Elgar (71). In reply, the Windies could only get 212 - giving the Proteas a first innings lead of 130. Anrich Nortje was the destroyer in chief in that innings for SA, taking 5/36.

Which of these @AnrichNortje02 wickets is your favourite❓#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/3p7v5vTnS8 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 2, 2023 South Africa then collapsed in the final session of the second day, ending it on 49/4. It didn’t go much better when play resumed on Thursday, as the Proteas were blown away by Kemar Roach (5/47), bowled all out for 116. Man of the Match Markram again starred, scoring 47 of those runs, with only Gerald Coetzee (20) and Kagiso Rabada (10*) getting double figures. Man of the match: Markram Set a winning target of 247 in their second innings and two-and-a-half days in which to get it, the Windies had every chance of winning the match.