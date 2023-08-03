The Proteas won South African hearts last night with a breathtaking last-second draw against world champions New Zealand in the Netball World Cup at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Trailing 38-34 heading into the final quarter, South Africa’s Player of the Match, Nichole Taljaard, shot an equalising goal on the last second of the game to make it 48-48 and keep their hopes of making the semifinals alive – albeit mathematically.

The result means SA are third heading into the final round of Group G action today, with Jamaica, who beat Trinidad and Tobago 89-26 to qualify for the final four with eight log points, on top and New Zealand (with seven points) in second. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🆚![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿

𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗣![CDATA[]]>𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗬 𝗪![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗪! 🥳#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/tv9nXaJYYJ — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) August 2, 2023 Trailing the Kiwis by two points ahead of their clash against Uganda at 4pm, SA will be hoping for a win and Jamaica to beat the world champions, with it then coming down to goal-shooting percentage for second place. Based on how coach Norma Plummer’s team played last night, they deserve to be in the final four of the competition.

SA showed immense heart and determination on the night, with NZ taking the lead (3-2) as early as the fourth minute and never surrendering it. The Kiws led 11-10 after the first quarter and despite initially defending well in the early stages of the second quarter, SA let it slip to give their opponents a 26-21 lead at the break. 🗣️ The words from Phumza after that match 🌟 "I don't know how to describe it, it's fantastic." 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🆚![CDATA[]]>🇳![CDATA[]]>🇿

#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/Fr2gpVLtqi — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) August 3, 2023 But it was ’n heel ander storie after halftime, with SA’s defence – inspired by Phumza Maweni – frustrating the Kiwis with the hosts becoming the first team to win a quarter against NZ, making it 38-34 at the end of the third.

Then the drama unfolded as SA, egged on by a raucous home crowd, clawed their way back to make it 48-47 with one second on the clock. TEAM P W D L % Pts 1 Jamaica 4 4 0 0 178 8

2 New Zealand 4 3 1 0 170.6 7 3 South Africa 4 2 0 1 117.6 5 4 Uganda 4 1 0 2 117.1 4