Manchester United icon Roy Keane is now dik of hearing excuses from the Arsenal camp after their 3-1 defeat to the Red Devils at Old Trafford on the weekend.
While agreeing that the foul by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen that led to Gabriel Martinelli’s 12th-minute opener being scratched was soft, Keane says Arteta is a “sore loser” for gaaning aan about the incident.
Asked about the disallowed goal, Arteta said: “It’s a lack of consistency. What is soft?
“There were some strong tackles and no yellow cards because the threshold is low because it’s a big game. It’s really difficult to accept.”
Keane, who is famous for his hardman tussles with Arsenal’s Patrick Vieira back in the day, admits on SkySport: “Yeah, it’s soft, of course, but I think what helps United here is that Odegaard, he doesn’t actually get a touch on the ball.”
He then slams Arteta, saying: “I’m fed up with all of their excuses Arsenal, I’m serious.
“Arteta gets interviewed after, listen, he’s a sore loser like us all.
“But he’s got to give a little bit of credit to Manchester United and he never does.
“Let’s not make excuses. He lost the game 3-1. You can take the plaudits but give me the points any day of the week.”
The defeat was log leaders Arsenal’s first of the campaign, while United have now won four in a row after losing their first two matches of the season.