Manchester United icon Roy Keane is now dik of hearing excuses from the Arsenal camp after their 3-1 defeat to the Red Devils at Old Trafford on the weekend. While agreeing that the foul by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen that led to Gabriel Martinelli’s 12th-minute opener being scratched was soft, Keane says Arteta is a “sore loser” for gaaning aan about the incident.

Asked about the disallowed goal, Arteta said: “It’s a lack of consistency. What is soft? BITTERBEK: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta “There were some strong tackles and no yellow cards because the threshold is low because it’s a big game. It’s really difficult to accept.” Keane, who is famous for his hardman tussles with Arsenal’s Patrick Vieira back in the day, admits on SkySport: “Yeah, it’s soft, of course, but I think what helps United here is that Odegaard, he doesn’t actually get a touch on the ball.”

He then slams Arteta, saying: “I’m fed up with all of their excuses Arsenal, I’m serious. “Arteta gets interviewed after, listen, he’s a sore loser like us all. SIEK EN SAT: Roy Keane “But he’s got to give a little bit of credit to Manchester United and he never does.