Heung-min Son and South Korea are looking for a miracle to KO giants Brazil in tonight’s 9pm World Cup last-16 showdown. Japan and South Korea fought hard to make the #FIFAWorldCup Round of 16! Can they overcome Croatia and Brazil? — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 5, 2022 Son and the Taeguk Warriors set up the clash at Doha’s Stadium 974 by beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal with a last-gasp winner in Friday’s final Group H clash in Doha.

With Hwang-Hee Chan scoring the winner in added time to make it 2-1, captain Son believes their star is on the rise - so much so that after shooting down Ronaldo, they reckon Neymar and his Brazilian brasse is next.



As it stands, they are headed to the Round of 1️⃣6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/sXUDCNfSdr — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 2, 2022 And Tottenham hotshot Son says: “We’ve always talked about reaching the round of 16 as our objective but we should now try to go beyond that. “I hope we can script another miracle.”

The table is set for South Korea to stun the five-time champions, who are in a bit of a mini crisis. 𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐋 👏



🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲 Cameroon are the first African team to beat Brazil at a #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/B7TZTfRPv5 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 2, 2022 Entering the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their final pool match, coach Tite also learned after the match that they will have to make-do without striker Gabriel Jesus and leftback Alex Telles for the rest of the week. Add to this that the country’s GOAT Pele was moved to a terminally ill care facility after being hospitalised in his battle with colon cancer last week, and the dark clouds are hovering over the Brazilian team.

Failing health: Legendary Pele There is some light shining through, though, with Neymar expected back in the matchday squad today after recovering from a sprained ankle. Captain Thiago Silva is looking to that silver lining, saying: “We are aware of the Korean team. Focus: Brazil yster Thiago Silva “They pass the ball well and we have to restrict their attacking play.