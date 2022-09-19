Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers accepts that his future is in doubt after his rock-bottom side was thumped 6-2 by Tottenham on Saturday. The Foxes suffered a sixth-straight Premier League defeat after they were ripped apart by a late Heung-Min Son cameo, as the South Korean ace responded to getting dropped to the bench in ruthless fashion.

Rodgers’ manne hit the lead through a Youri Tielemans penalty in the sixth minute, but Harry Kane equalised with a header at the back post immediately and Eric Dier glanced home a corner in the 21st minute. TOP START: Youri Tielemans James Maddison got the Foxes level with a 41st-minute strike, but defensive mistakes led to Rodrigo Bentancur making it 3-2 before Son stole the show. Accepting his time might be up, Rodgers tells SkySport: “It increases the pressure on me very much so.

“Whatever happens I’ll have a huge amount of respect for them [the owners].” TROUBLES: Fox boss Brendan Rodgers Meanwhile, Spurs boss Antonio Conte was happy to see Son shining again after a goalless start of the season, as the striker thumped home two beauties and completed a hattrick inside 13 minutes after coming on as a substitute on the hourmark. The Italian says: “I am pleased for Sonny, for sure, because we can speak, we can try to give an explanation if a player doesn't score especially when he is a striker, but at the end, the striker has to score because if the striker doesn't score, the confidence goes down.