South Africans who woke up at 7.30am on Saturday morning to watch the Springboks against the Wallabies probably thought they were still sleeping and having a nightmare as the Boks crashed to a flattering 25-17 defeat in Adelaide. Such was the horror show that the Springboks were already 7-0 before the kettle whistled and you took all the sleep from your eyes.

The nightmare at the Adelaide Oval continued for 75 minutes, with Australia leading 25-3 with five minutes left. It’s only then when replacement looseforward Kwagga Smith dotted down twice to bring some respect to the scoreline. But the world champions were treated with zero respect from the first whistle to the last. BOOK OF THE DAY: Lood de Jager While fans back home shifted into their seats for the game, the Boks botched the kickoff catch and Australia launched their first attack.

Quick ruck ball then gave flanker Fraser McReigt the first try next to the upright (7-0). After Damian Willemse had a kick charged down, the Aussies attacked and Lood de Jager was penalised for a high tackle in the sixth minute (10-0). Australia, who conceded an incredible 16 penalties to the Boks’ 9, then allowed the visitors a chance to come back into the match.

🗣️ Springbok reaction from Adelaide: "It was frustrating how many opportunities we created but didn't convert into points" Firstly, a lineout infringement gave Handre Pollard a short at goal in the 15th minute. He missed. Straight after that, they botched a superb attacking opportunity with Eben Etzebeth knocking the ball on. Another attacking opportunity straight afterwards saw Pollard losing the ball in contact. Frans Malherbe had won a penalty in the scrum leading up to the move. But Pollard then missed a kickable goal, leaving the Boks with no points for their efforts.

They then got another penalty in the 22nd minute and this time Pollard made it count (10-3). 🎥 WATCH: It was not the Boks' best, but they finished strong despite going down against Australia But the Boks, who enjoyed 54 percent possession and 51 percent territory, weren't done wasting opportunities and saw prop Ox Nche held up in-goal on the half-hour mark. Aussies wing Tom Wright was yellow carded in the build-up to the move for not retracting 10 metres for a penalty.

The Boks, playing against 14 men, took the ball wide from a lineout drive, with Makazole Mapimpi getting American football-style tackled by monstrous Aussie wing Marika Koroibete on the corner flag. That tackled summed up best how the Aussies dominated the collisions against their hosts. Not only did they dominate the hosts, but they got under the skins of their opponents too, best illustrated when - from the resulting scrum - Nic White pulled a soccer move by play-acting that he got a helse klap by Faf de Klerk as he tried to go for the ball. Replays showed there was contact and De Klerk was yellow carded - 10-3 at the break. 🏉 How it happened: The Boks created opportunities, but failed to convert them into points as they went down to Australia in Adelaide While the Boks couldn't make their numerical advantage count, the Aussies struck seven minutes after the break with De Klerk still in the sin bin, when Koroibete beat Pollard to make it 15-3.

With the Boks struggling to get their attack going against the Aussies’ in-your-face line speed, the Aussies made it 22-3 with the try of the match 10 minutes later. Getting the ball from White, prop James Slipper gave a superb inside pass to flyhalf Noah Lolesio, who broke the line next to the ruck before giving McReight his second try. A penalty conversion with 17 minutes to go meant the Boks had to score four times to win the match, making it neusie verby at 25-3.