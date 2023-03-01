Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes he is like goeie rooiwyn, hoe ouer hoe beter.
At 31, Kolisi will join French club Racing Metro after the World Cup.
But those who think it will be the end of the line for the Sharks ace better think again.
With 75 caps to his name, Kolisi says: “I feel like I am getting better the older I am getting, and it’s all due to preparation – and my body feels good too.
“So, my whole focus is just making sure that when I get back to the Sharks now [for the United Rugby Championship], I play well and keep contributing, and I hopefully make the World Cup squad. That’s all I am focusing on now.”
Kolisi and 13 other Springboks were in camp in the Mother City over the last week or so and was also seen egging on the Proteas women’s team as they made it all the way to the final of the T20 World Cup.