Bernardo Silva says he is not finished humiliating Sporting Lisbon after scoring twice in Tuesday night’s 5-0 Champions League win in Portugal.

A born-and-raise fan of Sporting’s Lisbon rivals Benfica, Silva fired in two brilliant goals and set up City’s fifth as they but sealed their place in the Champions League quarterfinals ahead of the last-16 second-leg showdown in Manchester next month.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring after seven minutes with a goal initially ruled out but allowed after a VAR check, before Silva almost broke the net with a stunning half-volley after 17 minutes to open his account.

Mahrez then set up Phil Foden for a tap-in and Silva made it 4-0 just before halftime.

DUIM OP: Coach Pep Guardiola

And the former Benfica player had a hattrick goal ruled out for offside before Sterling made it 5-0 with a superb curler before the hour mark, with his 127th strike taking him into the top 10 in the club’s history.

Silva says: “It’s a very good performance. I honestly think in the first half we weren’t good enough to be 4-0 up.

“I’m Portuguese, I’m from the other side of the city. My mum is Sporting, my dad is Benfica. It was special to score here in my hometown.

“We still have a job to do in Manchester.”

IN TOP FORM: Raheem Sterling, left

Coach Guardiola added that they will only look to improve, as the Premier League leaders finally hope to claim an elusive continental title after missing out in the final against Chelsea last May.

He explains: “Don’t misunderstand me. The result is a dream but we can perform better - not just in the Champions League, but in the Premier League.”

