A sea of red welcomed Bafana Bafana at OR Tambo on Valentine’s Day yesterday to give Hugo Broos and his players some love after their heroics at the African Cup of Nations. South Africa beat the odds to finish third in Ivory Coast after beating Congo 6-5 on penalties.

A huge crowd largely made up of EFF fans gathered early on Wednesday morning to greet their heroes as they set foot in Mzansi. FANFARE: Bafana’s supporters. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa was among those present and had many thanks for the coach and his team, saying: “I want to once more thank you coach for bringing this moment of hope to the country. We have not had this moment with Bafana Bafana for the longest time. “You have brought us hope. You have brought us a game-changer in football...”