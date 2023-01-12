MI Cape Town (MI CT) opener Ryan Rickleton says he wysed new-ball partner Dewald Brevis to ‘show me what you’ve got’ as they destroyed Paarl Royals on Tuesday night. Chasing 143 for victory, the openers put on 90 runs inside 11 overs for the first wicket to set up an eight-wicket win for the hosts in the first ever SA20 match.

Their left-right partnership worked a treat on the day, with Rickleton getting out of the blocks quickly to allow 19-year-old Brevis to settle into his game. First Game. 🏏

First Win.🥇

Points in the bag! 👜 pic.twitter.com/Z1VDccOwJV — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 10, 2023 The 26-year-old Rickleton reveals: “I got off quite nicely which probably gave him [Brevis] a bit of time, but as I started to slow down a bit ‘I was like come on mate, show me what you’ve got’. “That, I think, was the sixth over and he took on Ferisco [Adams] or Codi [Yusuf] and once he got going, he got going nicely. He’s such a clean striker of the ball and I think the freedom we have knowing we’ve got Sam [Curran], Rassie [van der Dussen], Grant [Roelofsen], Delano [Potgieter] and George [Linde] at the back, really helps us play confidently.”

MI CT returns to Newlands tomorrow when they host Durban Giants and Rickleton is hoping to see a packed stadium again. He says of the experience: “It’s the fullest house I’ve actually played in front of in South Africa, I haven’t seen Newlands that full before... .@Ryan__Ricks, we’ll be cheering for you and the boys and bringing the vibes once again come Friday (and every other day) 💙pic.twitter.com/p5H3F15Dwc — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 10, 2023 “It’s nice to just enjoy tough and good cricket with highly skilled players in this league and to take it all in is something that we cherish.”