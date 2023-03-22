Bafana Bafana marksmen Lyle Foster and Cassius Mailula have set their sights on Afcon 2023 qualification and are out to shoot down Liberia’s Lone Stars on Friday. South Africa face Liberia in a Group K qualifying double-header, kicking off this Friday at Orlando Stadium before heading to Monrovia for Tuesday’s clash.

Six points will do the trick for SA to book a ticket to Cote d’Ivoire next year and a first continental showpiece since reaching the 2019 quarterfinals. Cassius Mailula hard at work! First team training session for today. #BafanaPride #AFCONQ2023 pic.twitter.com/iAW7aZPecS — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 21, 2023 And Foster, who scored his first goal in English football last Sunday following his January move to Championship leaders Burnley, says he has learned some new tricks. The 22-year-old could only take notes as Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland scored a hattrick in his team’s 6-0 FA Cup quarterfinal pak slae on Saturday.

Foster says of seeing the Norwegian first-hand: "It all has to do with his movement so definitely his movement and scoring goals is something I can learn." With one goal in nine internationals, he adds: "I'm looking to score a few goals here while I'm here in camp, work hard and it's important to stay focused for these two games." Called up to the senior team for the first time, Mamelodi Sundowns hotshot Mailula is keen to show he can reproduce his sensational club form on the international stage.