Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi scored a brace of tries as the Sharks dotted down five times to down Harlequins 39-31 in their first-ever Champions Cup clash in Durban.
So close! Sharks take the W at the Kings Park 🏟#COYQ #SHAvHAR pic.twitter.com/nFAHLhRa9a— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) December 10, 2022
Mapimpi’s national teammate, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, fellow wing Werner Kok and fulback Boeta Chamberlain also crossed the whitewash in a historic afternoon at Kings Park.
Harlequins played their part with Josh Bassett and Springbok centre André Esterhuizen dotting down twice each for the visitors in addition to a solo effort by Will Evans.
First try of the match. And what a beauty it was @_JoshBassett 😍— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) December 10, 2022
🎥 @ChampionsCup #COYQ #SHAvHAR #HeinekenChampionsCup
pic.twitter.com/Gdhm9CnIOk
The English club took full advantage of a yellow card to Mbonambi and a red card to Bok prop Ox Nche to produce a tense finale. But just as Quins looked like they were going to complete an unlikely comeback, Chamberlain crossed for the hosts to end the tie in the final minute.
Sharks 39 (22) Harlequins 31 (14)
Sharks – Tries: Bongi Mbonambi, Makazole Mapimpi (2), Werner Kok and Boeta Chamberlain; Conversions: Curwin Bosch (4); Penalties: Bosch (2).
Harlequins – Tries: Josh Bassett (2), Will Evans and Andre Esterhuizen (2); Conversions: Tommasso Allan (2) and Will Edwards.