Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi scored a brace of tries as the Sharks dotted down five times to down Harlequins 39-31 in their first-ever Champions Cup clash in Durban.

Mapimpi’s national teammate, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, fellow wing Werner Kok and fulback Boeta Chamberlain also crossed the whitewash in a historic afternoon at Kings Park.