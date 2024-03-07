South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail bowled the fastest delivery in women’s cricket on Tuesday with a 132.1kph ball that thudded into the pads of Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match. The Mumbai Indians bowler delivered the thunderbolt with the second ball of the third over of the match and while the LBW appeal was turned down, the 35-year-old still entered the record books as the first woman to breach the 130kph mark, according to the International Cricket Council.

6⃣6⃣ W



Shabnim Ismail's reaction says it all. 🔥#CricketTwitter #WPL2024 #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/pTWQub90oh — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) March 5, 2024 Ismail also holds the record for the fastest delivery in women’s international cricket having clocked 128kph against West Indies in 2016. Despite setting a new mark Capetonian Ismail, who quit international cricket last year, was unhappy with her overall bowling against Delhi after allowing 46 runs in four overs as Mumbai lost by 29 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ismail, who quit international cricket last year, says she was initially unaware that she had bowled such a quick delivery and told broadcasters after Delhi’s innings that she was unhappy with the quality of her bowling.