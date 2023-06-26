The Crusaders put a seal on one of the great eras of rugby domination with a 25-20 victory over the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday, sending coach Scott Robertson off to the All Blacks with a seventh straight title.
The Christchurch-based powerhouse handed the Chiefs only a second loss of the season to silence a full house at Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium and secure a 14th Super Rugby title overall.
Hooker Codie Taylor crossed for the second time in the 73rd minute for the winning score and the Crusaders held off the Chiefs reduced to 14 men for the third time in the match to snatch the victory.
The Chiefs had tries from fullback Shaun Stevenson and flying winger Emoni Narawa and held a 20-15 lead on the hour mark, but fell short in their bid for a first Super Rugby title since they went back-to-back in 2012-13.
As well as Robertson, who will take over at the All Blacks after the World Cup, the Crusaders were bidding farewell to three players who helped build the Saders dynasty – Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo’unga and Leicester Fainga’anuku.
After also playing for the Crusaders as a flanker, 48-year-old ‘Razor’ tells Stuff New Zealand: “I’m really proud to call myself a Crusader, as a player and a coach. You don’t often get to be successful in both.
“I’ve been going to Rugby Park for 23 years in a different capacity. I love the game and rugby has given me and my family so much.
“I’m really thankful. To finish on this note makes it even more special because it could have gone the other way.”