Seven of the Cape’s brightest football talents will represent South Africa at the U17 Afcon from the end of this month. Kaapse legend and U17 national team coach Duncan Crowie on Tuesday named his final 21-man squad for the tournament in Algeria from April 29 to May 19.

Making the cut, Cape Town Spurs' Gennaro Johnson is one of the options in goal.



The South African under-17 squad to represent the country at the under-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Algeria from 29 April - 19 May 2023.



In defence, Cape Town City's Xhosa Manyama is joined by Stellenbosch's Tyler Cicero, with Norwich's Waylon Renecke adding an English flavour. The middle of the park will see Xavier Jodamus of Ubuntu Academy and Spurs' Dhakier Lee strut their stuff, as Liverpool U15 captain Gabriano Shelton misses out.

Up front, City's Gabriel Amato could team up with Bayhill Premier Cup Player of the Series Luke Baartman from Spurs and Michael Dokumnu, who plays for Chelsea's Dutch feeder club Vitesse. SA face a nightmare Group C, with tests against Nigeria, Zambia, Morocco lying in wait.