Bulls coach Jake White forced down some droë humble pie on Saturday night after his side was once again KO’d by the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship. The 33-21 quarterfinal defeat at Cape Town Stadium as the Sixth time White went down to rival coach John Dobson in the competition, with the Bulls mentor admitting the Stormers have his number.

He says: "Firstly, I think we've got to be a bit humble, the Stormers played really well… "They are a good team and have an incredible record here [in Cape Town] and 10 incumbent Springboks. I know on some show on TV they said we've got 14, but four are retiring this week. But anyway…" White, however, was not happy with the officiating of referee Jaco Peyper and TMO Marius Jonker.

He says: “There were a couple of those head-to-head clashes that no one saw. I watched a Test match where some of those tackles, you get red card and tonight the best referee and TMO in South Africa saw nothing wrong.” Humble pie: Bulls boss White He adds: “A lot of work goes in preparing clips and video clips of things, the answers are they won’t be allowed and you see the same pictures in the game and it is allowed… “I’ve ve heard there is zero tolerance on hands past the ball on the ground, it didn’t look like that tonight.

“I heard if you sack a maul and it’s a tackle, you can’t lie on top of the maul. But that didn’t happen tonight either. To be fair, that’s what the Stormers do well and you have to adapt to that. “They’re really good at it, one of the things they did really well tonight is they played the support runner at the breakdowns, and then got over the ball and never once got penalised for taking out the support runner without the ball...” Time To Rise. 🏆![CDATA[]]>🔥#BKTURC #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/OYZxMgECpg — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 7, 2023 White was also asked if his repeated failures against the Stormers and Western Province will see him vacate his job, to which he replies: “I’m not even going to answer that stupid question.”