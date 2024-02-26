The winger, who scored two tries at Twickenham last season, cut through England’s defence again as the Scots bounced back impressively from their heart-breaking defeat by France two weeks ago.

Duhan van der Merwe scored a superb hat-trick as Scotland beat England 30-21 at Murrayfield on Saturday to claim a fourth successive championship win in the fixture for the first time since 1896 and reignite their Six Nations campaign.

Of his feat, South African-born Van der Merwe says: “I can’t believe it to be honest, but I have to thank the boys for giving me the opportunity. To get my first hat-trick against England is unbelievable.”

Scotland have now won five and drawn one of their last seven Calcutta Cup games having not managed a win in the previous 10.

Another Finn assist added to the collection 🪄#AsOne pic.twitter.com/uanvME3cQz — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 25, 2024

Log leaders Ireland, meanwhile, made it three wins from three when they beat Wales 31-7 on Saturday, while France and Italy drew 13-13 on Sunday night.