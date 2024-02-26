Duhan van der Merwe scored a superb hat-trick as Scotland beat England 30-21 at Murrayfield on Saturday to claim a fourth successive championship win in the fixture for the first time since 1896 and reignite their Six Nations campaign.
The winger, who scored two tries at Twickenham last season, cut through England’s defence again as the Scots bounced back impressively from their heart-breaking defeat by France two weeks ago.
Of his feat, South African-born Van der Merwe says: “I can’t believe it to be honest, but I have to thank the boys for giving me the opportunity. To get my first hat-trick against England is unbelievable.”
Scotland have now won five and drawn one of their last seven Calcutta Cup games having not managed a win in the previous 10.
Log leaders Ireland, meanwhile, made it three wins from three when they beat Wales 31-7 on Saturday, while France and Italy drew 13-13 on Sunday night.
