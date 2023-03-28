Both teams kicked off their campaign at the weekend with 3-0 wins over over Cyprus and Norway, respectively.

Scotland rightback Aaron Hickey has his sights set on hoping on to top spot in Euro 2024 qualifying Group A with they host Spain on Tuesday at 8.45pm.

And with Brentford ace Hickey taking on teammate, La Roja goalkeeper David Raya, for bragging rights, the 20-year-old says: “"I've been talking about this game with David Raya, who I play with at Brentford. We've given each other a bit of stick.

Joselu bags a late brace as Spain see off Norway 3-0 in their Group A opener ✌#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/ohNKAkLyrk — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 25, 2023

"Hopefully I can go back to Brentford with something to shout about.”

Meanwhile, in selected Sunday night action, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace as Portugal hammered Luxembourg 6-0 to maintain their perfect start in Group J and England beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley to top Group C.