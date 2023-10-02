Darcy Graham scored four tries among his country’s 12 as Scotland maintained their hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup by thrashing Romania 84-0 on Saturday. Scotland sit third in Pool B after the bonus-point win and head to Paris for a showdown against the world’s top-ranked team Ireland this week.

They will need victory at the Stade de France to at least finish on the same number of points as Ireland. 🏉 Final de partidă. Pe 8 octombrie, România întâlnește Tonga, la Lille, în ultimul meci din grupă la Cupa Mondială. #RugbyRomania pic.twitter.com/RgJncCAS53 — Rugby Romania (@RugbyRomania) September 30, 2023 And Graham says: “We just wanted to get this game out the way, get the five points and fire into Ireland. “We’re going to go to Paris all guns blazing and put in our best performance. Time to rest up and kick on.”