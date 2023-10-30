Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu won the Man of the Match award for the second week in a row as his Stormers klapped Scarlets 52-7 in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday. The Capetonians turned on the heat in Stellenbosch, scoring eight tries to the one of their Welsh visitors.

Flanker Marcel Theunissen got the ball rolling scoring a double inside the first 13 minutes - the first after taking a quick tap penalty close to the line and the second off the back of a rolling maul. Scarlets hit back through Kieran Hardy four minutes later (12-7). A big win at home in Stellenbosch. #STOvSCA #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/VIIjSzRtCf — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 28, 2023 From thereon, though, it was a Stormers ding as a Theunissen break led to scrumhalf Paul de Wet dotting down his first try. A break by Hacjivah Dayimani inside their own half saw flyhalf Clayton Blommetjies dot down, before centre Feinberg-Mngomezulu burst through a number of tackles to put wing Ben Loader away.

The teams changed ends at 31-7, with De Wet doubling his tally after good work from lock Ruben van Heerden. Feinberg-Mngomezulu was then put in to space by Blommetjies, with replacement wing Courtnal Skosan completing the rout. What a day out in Stellenbosch. Thanks to all of you who came out to support us. Now for a tough four-match tour up north. #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/tf2cFmXNXG — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 29, 2023 In other URC action, the Sharks lost 34-13 to Leinster, while the Lions went down 17-16 to Edinburgh, while the Bulls played Ulster late on Sunday night.