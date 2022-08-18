Nkosi, 26, confirmed in May that he was leaving the Shark for the Bulls after what has been a tough year for the flyer.

With injuries disrupting his career in Durban, an ankle problem was the last straw. Still working on his return to fitness, Nkosi says of his recovery: “I wouldn’t call it an injury anymore. I am almost done with my healing phase. I have started training fully with the team again, so when the season kicks off, I should be ready to play.

“I want to add value to this very historic ground. I have had very historic games here myself, and I just want to carry the banner as high as I can.

“Like I announced when I came here, my blood is blue now, so I just want to make sure that that resonates from every action that comes from me.”