Victor Gomes’ run at the World Cup is set to continue after he was appointed as the fourth official for Friday’s mouth-watering quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands. After an incredible year on the continent, Gomes led a team of Africans, including Zakhele Siwela, Souro Phatsoane and Salima Mukansanga, to Qatar.

Africa’s blueprint at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup 🤩



The #JPN vs #ESP clash is being officiated by an all-African crew led by Victor Gomes and features Salima Mukansanga .



The quartet officiated two group-stage matches, France against Australia and Spain against Japan, where Gomes was assisted by Siwela and Phatsoane. In his last match, Spain and Japan, Gomes was the centre of attention after awarding the Japanese a controversial winning goal with VAR's assistance. Many fans, especially pundits, argued whether the ball had crossed the line before Kouru Mitoma assisted Ao Tanaka's goal.

But it seems that the panel of referees in the World Cup agreed with Gomes’ decision, with the South African scheduled to officiate in another match. The 39-year-old will be the fourth official in the quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday night. During that clash, Gomes will be led by Spanish-born referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who’ll be assisted by his countrymen Pau Cebrian and Roberto Diaz.